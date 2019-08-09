Plantronics Inc. (PLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 44 0.74 N/A -3.47 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 199 2.61 N/A 7.83 26.93

In table 1 we can see Plantronics Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zebra Technologies Corporation has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Plantronics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zebra Technologies Corporation are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Plantronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Plantronics Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Plantronics Inc.’s average price target is $84, while its potential upside is 169.14%. Competitively the average price target of Zebra Technologies Corporation is $225, which is potential 6.16% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Plantronics Inc. looks more robust than Zebra Technologies Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Plantronics Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 90.1% respectively. Plantronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Zebra Technologies Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44%

For the past year Plantronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Plantronics Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.