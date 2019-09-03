Plantronics Inc. (PLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Both Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 43 0.65 N/A -3.47 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 140 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Plantronics Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Plantronics Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1%

Volatility & Risk

Plantronics Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plantronics Inc. Its rival Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 3.4 respectively. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Plantronics Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Plantronics Inc. has an average target price of $84, and a 170.36% upside potential. Competitively Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has an average target price of $106, with potential downside of -4.15%. Based on the results given earlier, Plantronics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Plantronics Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 21.5% respectively. About 1.5% of Plantronics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 80.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49%

For the past year Plantronics Inc. has weaker performance than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Plantronics Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.