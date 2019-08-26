Plantronics Inc. (PLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Both Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 43 0.66 N/A -3.47 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 31 0.99 N/A 1.60 21.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Plantronics Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Plantronics Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.44 beta indicates that Plantronics Inc. is 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, NETGEAR Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plantronics Inc. Its rival NETGEAR Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. NETGEAR Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Plantronics Inc. and NETGEAR Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Plantronics Inc.’s average target price is $84, while its potential upside is 198.40%. On the other hand, NETGEAR Inc.’s potential upside is 22.44% and its average target price is $40. The results provided earlier shows that Plantronics Inc. appears more favorable than NETGEAR Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Plantronics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of NETGEAR Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Plantronics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are NETGEAR Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91%

For the past year Plantronics Inc. has stronger performance than NETGEAR Inc.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats Plantronics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.