Plantronics Inc. (PLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

This is a contrast between Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 44 0.66 N/A -3.47 0.00 EXFO Inc. 4 0.76 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Plantronics Inc. and EXFO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Plantronics Inc. and EXFO Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.44 beta. EXFO Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Plantronics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EXFO Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Plantronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EXFO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Plantronics Inc. and EXFO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 199.68% for Plantronics Inc. with average target price of $84.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Plantronics Inc. and EXFO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 26.9%. 1.5% are Plantronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.8% of EXFO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56%

For the past year Plantronics Inc. was less bullish than EXFO Inc.

Summary

EXFO Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Plantronics Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.