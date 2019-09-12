Plantronics Inc. (PLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 42 0.76 N/A -3.47 0.00 Clearfield Inc. 14 1.77 N/A 0.35 38.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Plantronics Inc. and Clearfield Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.44 beta means Plantronics Inc.’s volatility is 44.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Clearfield Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plantronics Inc. Its rival Clearfield Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 7.3 respectively. Clearfield Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Plantronics Inc. and Clearfield Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Plantronics Inc. has an average target price of $84, and a 131.53% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Clearfield Inc. is $19, which is potential 55.48% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Plantronics Inc. seems more appealing than Clearfield Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Plantronics Inc. and Clearfield Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 29.9%. Insiders held 1.5% of Plantronics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.3% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Plantronics Inc. was less bullish than Clearfield Inc.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats Plantronics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.