Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Reaches $29.62 1 Year Low; 1 Analysts Covering Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)

The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) hit a new 52-week low and has $28.14 target or 5.00% below today's $29.62 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.17 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $28.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $58.55M less. The stock decreased 5.09% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 174,490 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mullen Group Ltd. had 3 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by IBC. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Raymond James. See Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Initiate

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $13.75 Maintain

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company has market cap of $979.39 million. The companyÂ’s Oilfield Services segment offers specialized transportation, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services, which include the transporting of oversize and overweight shipments; and the transportation, handling, storage, and computerized inventory management of oilfield fluids, tubulars and drilling mud, pipe stockpiling, and stringing. It currently has negative earnings. This segment provides services related to the processing and production of heavy oil, such as well servicing and handling, and transportation and disposal of fluids, as well as frac support, dredging, water management, dewatering, pond reclamation, hydrovac excavation, drilling rig relocation, and conductor pipe setting services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Plantronics, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,951 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,600 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 23,132 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 5,358 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 10,750 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). State Street reported 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al accumulated 7,924 shares. Trellus Ltd Com has 32,500 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 5,050 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh has 314,156 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 156,857 are held by Ameriprise. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 10,927 shares.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Sidoti.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. JOURET GUIDO had bought 1,500 shares worth $73,545. $165,086 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares were bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S.