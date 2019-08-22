Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Reaches $28.70 After 3.00% Up Move; Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Shorts Down By 2.03%

The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.14% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 164,073 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.13 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $29.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PLT worth $34.02 million more.

Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) had a decrease of 2.03% in short interest. PAG’s SI was 6.50M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.03% from 6.64M shares previously. With 340,700 avg volume, 19 days are for Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG)’s short sellers to cover PAG’s short positions. The SI to Penske Automotive Group Inc’s float is 18.3%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 183,692 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $90 highest and $83 lowest target. $84’s average target is 192.68% above currents $28.7 stock price. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) rating on Monday, February 25. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $90 target. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy”.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.12 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.