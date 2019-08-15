Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Reaches $26.12 Yearly Low; Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Covered By 3 Bulls

The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) hit a new 52-week low and has $25.08 target or 4.00% below today’s $26.12 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.03B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $25.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $41.28M less. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 309,589 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY

Among 5 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Acceleron Pharma has $78 highest and $4500 lowest target. $60.40’s average target is 33.07% above currents $45.39 stock price. Acceleron Pharma had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. See Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $90 highest and $83 lowest target. $84’s average target is 221.59% above currents $26.12 stock price. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $73,545 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by JOURET GUIDO, worth $73,545 on Tuesday, February 19.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity. Zakrzewski Joseph S had bought 5,000 shares worth $190,250 on Friday, June 14.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 82,921 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

