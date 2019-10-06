Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) EPS Estimated At $1.06; Broadway Financial (BYFC)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report $1.06 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 82.76% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. PLT’s profit would be $41.94M giving it 8.31 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Plantronics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 196,250 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS

Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC) investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 3 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 5 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 2 reduced and sold their stakes in Broadway Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.49 million shares, down from 2.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Broadway Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $83 highest and $5800 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 100.11% above currents $35.23 stock price. Plantronics had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold Plantronics, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakewood Lp invested 0.97% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). American Int Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 84,813 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd owns 11,800 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 12,675 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Co Ny holds 6,000 shares. Globeflex Capital L P holds 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 2,912 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 42,665 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 30,236 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Primecap Management Co Ca owns 4.49 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 123,175 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 24,190 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 478,957 shares.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Broadway Financial Corporation for 1.60 million shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 288 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 8,616 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 431 shares.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. The company has market cap of $40.13 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 32.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 5,017 shares traded. Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has declined 7.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BYFC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Broadway Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYFC); 30/04/2018 – Broadway Financial 1Q EPS 0c