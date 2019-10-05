Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) EPS Estimated At $1.06; Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Shorts Up By 9.51%

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report $1.06 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 82.76% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. PLT’s profit would be $41.94 million giving it 8.31 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Plantronics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 192,639 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) had an increase of 9.51% in short interest. BGG’s SI was 6.03 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.51% from 5.51 million shares previously. With 447,500 avg volume, 14 days are for Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)’s short sellers to cover BGG’s short positions. The SI to Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s float is 14.86%. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 414,524 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS BRIGGS & STRATTON GOT 5 REPORTS OF SURFACE CLEANERS SPRAY BAR DETACHING FROM CENTRAL HUB, WITH 1 REPORT OF SPRAY BAR STRIKING OPERATOR; 20/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALL INVLOVES BRIGGS & STRATTON’S 3000 PSI PRESSURE WASHER SURFACE CLEANERS; 20/03/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.33-EPS $1.50; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Cuts 2018 View To Net $57M-Net $65M; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton: Unseasonable Spring Weather Could Reduce Fiscal 2018 Outlook by Up to Incremental 20c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BRIGGS’S APPOINTMENT, ALONG WITH APPOINTMENT OF OTHER NEW BOARD MEMBER EDITH COOPER, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED TO 8 MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – Riding Lawn Mowers Sold At Briggs & Stratton Dealers Recalled For Injury Risk — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $83 highest and $5800 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 100.11% above currents $35.23 stock price. Plantronics had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Poly Introduces the Next Generation of Savi Wireless Headsets – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why McDonald’s New PLT Sandwich Isn’t the Huge Win for Beyond Meat It Seems – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plantronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Briggs & Stratton Corporation Announces New Revolving Credit Facility – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ampco-Pittsburgh only industrial gainer; Astrotech and U.S. Concrete among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Micro-Cap and Small-Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $230.50 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.