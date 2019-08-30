Plantronics Inc. (PLT) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) Contrasting side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 43 0.62 N/A -3.47 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 11 0.46 N/A 2.07 5.02

In table 1 we can see Plantronics Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Plantronics Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.44 beta indicates that Plantronics Inc. is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Turtle Beach Corporation’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plantronics Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Turtle Beach Corporation has 2.4 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turtle Beach Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Plantronics Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Plantronics Inc. has an average target price of $84, and a 181.03% upside potential. Turtle Beach Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average target price and a 171.36% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Plantronics Inc. appears more favorable than Turtle Beach Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Plantronics Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 62.2%. 1.5% are Plantronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.3% are Turtle Beach Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19%

For the past year Plantronics Inc. has 16.01% stronger performance while Turtle Beach Corporation has -27.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Turtle Beach Corporation beats Plantronics Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.