Plantronics Inc. (PLT) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) Comparison side by side

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 43 0.66 N/A -3.47 0.00 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.91 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Plantronics Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Plantronics Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that Plantronics Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Technical Communications Corporation on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plantronics Inc. Its rival Technical Communications Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Technical Communications Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Plantronics Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$84 is Plantronics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 198.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Plantronics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of Technical Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Plantronics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year Plantronics Inc. had bullish trend while Technical Communications Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Plantronics Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.