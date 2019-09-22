Plantronics Inc. (PLT) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Comparison side by side

Both Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 41 0.77 N/A -3.47 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.61 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Plantronics Inc. and PCTEL Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Plantronics Inc. and PCTEL Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1%

Volatility and Risk

Plantronics Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PCTEL Inc.’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plantronics Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, PCTEL Inc. has 4.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. PCTEL Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Plantronics Inc. and PCTEL Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Plantronics Inc. is $75.33, with potential upside of 103.93%. PCTEL Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.33 average target price and a -13.17% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Plantronics Inc. is looking more favorable than PCTEL Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Plantronics Inc. shares and 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. shares. 1.5% are Plantronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.5% are PCTEL Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year Plantronics Inc. was more bullish than PCTEL Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.