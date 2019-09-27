Plantronics Inc. (PLT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Plantronics Inc. has 99.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.5% of Plantronics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Plantronics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 97,897,049.59% -20.60% -5.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Plantronics Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 31.19M 32 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Plantronics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

Plantronics Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $70.5, suggesting a potential upside of 86.90%. The potential upside of the rivals is 88.74%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Plantronics Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Plantronics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Plantronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Plantronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Plantronics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Plantronics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plantronics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that Plantronics Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Plantronics Inc.’s rivals are 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Plantronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Plantronics Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Plantronics Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.