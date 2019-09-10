Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) stake by 14.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc acquired 20,211 shares as Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 161,033 shares with $20.09M value, up from 140,822 last quarter. Dte Energy Holding Co now has $23.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.17. About 763,524 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 84,711 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Arrow Financial reported 0.01% stake. Huntington National Bank holds 0.02% or 11,922 shares. Meeder Asset holds 4,134 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 39,133 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 339,617 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 12,770 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na, a New York-based fund reported 142 shares. Panagora Asset reported 405,668 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.07% or 22,924 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 218 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co invested 0.26% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $448,273 activity. Shares for $248,540 were bought by SHAW RUTH G. Shares for $199,733 were bought by TORGOW GARY.

Among 5 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DTE Energy has $14500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $131.40’s average target is 2.52% above currents $128.17 stock price. DTE Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of DTE in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) rating on Monday, June 3. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $12200 target.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 7,742 shares to 7,410 valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) stake by 6,800 shares and now owns 6,070 shares. R1 Rcm Inc was reduced too.