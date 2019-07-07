Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $416,322 as Stock Rose; Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $1.60 Million as Share Price Rose

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 133,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 689,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 556,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 35,905 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 8.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 14,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. 5,831 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed lifts London Whale-era requirements from JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,211 shares to 161,033 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endeavour Cap reported 3.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Soros Fund Lc accumulated 212,244 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Lc holds 2.07 million shares or 10.52% of its portfolio. Bristol John W Ny reported 1.00 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 68,458 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 10,778 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 11,387 are owned by Ssi Inv Mngmt. Waters Parkerson & Company Ltd reported 3.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.66% or 10.25 million shares. Hendley & Company stated it has 70,047 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Sfmg reported 10,084 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strs Ohio has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 90,688 are held by Biondo Invest Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold PDFS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 4.50% less from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 31,709 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 318,080 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 17,608 shares. Moreover, One Trading LP has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 48,062 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Mason Street Advsr Llc has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 8,914 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Co stated it has 793 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 153,245 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 42,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 16,653 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 6,754 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 19,327 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). 115,828 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership.