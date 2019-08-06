Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Nutrien LTD.HARES (NTR) Shorts Decreased By 16.77%

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 28.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,122 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 10,182 shares with $1.03 million value, down from 14,304 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $352.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 6.90 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts

Nutrien LTD.HARES (NYSE:NTR) had a decrease of 16.77% in short interest. NTR’s SI was 7.79 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.77% from 9.36 million shares previously. With 1.74M avg volume, 5 days are for Nutrien LTD.HARES (NYSE:NTR)’s short sellers to cover NTR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 1.86M shares traded. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has risen 2.95% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NTR News: 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN’S MOVE TO CONVERT ONE PHOSPHATE OPERATION ‘EFFICIENT’; 05/04/2018 – NUTRIEN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – NUTRIEN LTD NTR.TO – NUTRIEN HAS ACHIEVED $150 MLN IN RUN-RATE SYNERGIES AS AT MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO PURCHASE NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SEES NITROGEN MARKET TIGHTENING; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: NUTRIEN 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – NUTRIEN LTD NTR.TO – FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE WAS RAISED TO $2.20 TO $2.60 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 12/03/2018 – NUTRIEN BEGINS EXCHANGE OFFERS & CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.45 billion. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the retail activities that serve growers in seven countries across three continents.

More notable recent Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nutrien declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nutrien cuts full-year outlook amid trade war, weather woes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nutrien Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.34 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.