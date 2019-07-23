Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Yum Brands (YUM) Holding; 4 Analysts Bullish Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN)

Among 4 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Thursday, February 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. See Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) latest ratings:

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 245,309 shares with $24.48 million value, down from 254,527 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $34.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $112.92. About 951,220 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.45 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $1.83M worth of stock was sold by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8. Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of stock. 13,986 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% or 8,150 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 2,900 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hrt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,002 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 174,677 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited has 9,774 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 23,895 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 31,100 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group holds 36,913 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.03% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Yum! Brands had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) rating on Tuesday, March 19. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $94 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.

The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1. About 379,818 shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen