Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $441,294; Valuation Declined; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Its The Gorman (GRC) Holding by $795,399 as Stock Value Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 8,027 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 51.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 7,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 7,410 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 15,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 1.19 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50,122 shares to 50,822 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag holds 0.08% or 34,233 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Invesco Ltd has 2.75 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 47,242 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 37,395 shares. Peoples Ser has invested 0.46% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Rodgers Brothers reported 52,017 shares stake. Raymond James Service Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 75,569 shares. New England Rech And Mgmt invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cardinal Cap Mgmt reported 54,625 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 25,193 shares. The New York-based Gideon Capital Advisors Inc has invested 0.32% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 0.29% or 3.98M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 145,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Regions Corp stated it has 2,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 126,593 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 47,369 shares. 951,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 1,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coldstream Management owns 26,230 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs invested 0.02% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Aqr reported 14,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 172,654 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. D E Shaw & stated it has 7,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsrs reported 136,000 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares to 59,225 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES).

