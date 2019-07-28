Plante Moran Financial Advisors Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Cut as Share Price Rose; Advanced Micro Devices Com (AMD) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Trimmed Position by $625,000 as Shares Rose

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 437,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59 million, down from 446,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58M shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (AMD) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 126,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 43.50M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 18/05/2018 – Staying close to home, Infineon to build new chip plant in Austria; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Second-Quarter Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth has invested 1.85% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lee Danner And Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 21,904 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd has 33,974 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 396 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Narwhal Management invested 1.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,958 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 3,522 shares. Df Dent, Maryland-based fund reported 12,152 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca, California-based fund reported 136,191 shares. Moreover, Richard C Young And Ltd has 0.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 2,029 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,849 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $818.99 million activity. $817.85 million worth of stock was sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.14 million was sold by Su Lisa T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 17,000 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 18,771 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 125,426 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bp Public Limited Com owns 227,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Atria Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 26,595 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 0.26% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Driehaus Llc invested in 0.02% or 16,220 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 45,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.21% or 85,944 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.35% or 917,960 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,283 shares to 22,693 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK) by 24,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).