Plante Moran Financial Advisors Raised Its Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by $1.08 Million; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Account Management Decreased Its Stake by $4.05 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 241,297 shares traded or 51.62% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 4.77M shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4,820 activity. BIRZER H KEVIN bought $2,379 worth of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) on Friday, April 5.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 6,800 shares to 6,070 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 9,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,345 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 172,100 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Whitnell And has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Financial Ser owns 5,897 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 193,082 shares. Regions Financial holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 80,753 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 0.1% stake. Dubuque State Bank Tru invested in 445 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advisors reported 374 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors owns 94,387 shares. Financial Bank invested 0.14% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Edge Wealth Ltd reported 21,055 shares stake. Fin Counselors stated it has 0.02% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 12,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 41,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cna Fin owns 83,800 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. 572 are held by Sun Life Fincl Inc. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.74% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 506,153 shares. Geode Capital Limited invested in 0.05% or 4.84M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 82,318 shares. Waterfront Capital Prtnrs has invested 2.86% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 10,000 shares. Manchester Llc has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1,009 shares. Delphi Management Ma reported 31,030 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Neuberger Berman Grp accumulated 0.21% or 4.22M shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.