Plante Moran Financial Advisors Raised Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $720,381; Stock Rose; Nexus Investment Management Upped Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 13,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 682,895 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.58M, up from 668,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92M shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 24,462 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 17,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 20,258 shares to 417,004 shares, valued at $54.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 49,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,785 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G CEO Taylor, activist investor Peltz laugh off proxy battle as stock soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 8,877 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). American Rech And Mgmt Company owns 71,540 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 4,409 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Inc accumulated 83,803 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 12,048 shares. Wealthquest Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 156,970 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors has 95,612 shares. Nomura Asset Com Ltd invested in 0.65% or 599,828 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 1.26% stake. Bowling Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton Invest Limited Co holds 3,217 shares. 12,420 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 1.66% or 143,442 shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “6 September Healthcare IPOs Investors Should Take Stock Of – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.