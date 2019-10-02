Plante Moran Financial Advisors Raised Its Manpowergroup (MAN) Stake by $1.04 Million; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Cs Mckee LP Cut Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup (MAN) by 181.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 10,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 16,854 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 5,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 258,240 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 220,784 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.55M, down from 227,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.46. About 3.56M shares traded or 38.42% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manchester United May Be Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene (NYSE:CNC) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Marijuana Stocks With Critical Levels to Watch – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Washingtonpost.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur Cashin, wise to the ways of Wall Street – The Washington Post” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd owns 6,765 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 42,535 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 310,012 shares. 7,500 are held by Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 3,773 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 1,455 shares. 347,687 were reported by Pggm Invests. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 87,314 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.06% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 287,998 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Comerica State Bank owns 35,620 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 49,595 shares to 142,785 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 14,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,945 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Promising, But With Higher Volatility Of Late – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Super-Safe-Growth Stocks for Long-Lasting Dividends – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.08 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.