Plante Moran Financial Advisors Raised Its Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Holding by $2.51 Million as Share Price Rose; Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) by $2.65 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 120,384 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $130.95. About 132,175 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $248,540 activity.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 9,218 shares to 245,309 shares, valued at $24.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 1,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,320 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 353,330 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust Com reported 20,859 shares. Ancora Lc owns 1,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Management Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Axa holds 5,388 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 0.36% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 15,380 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.05% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Reaves W H Inc holds 5.33% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 1.29 million shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 2,756 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 1,440 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 23,559 shares. State Street holds 0.09% or 9.38 million shares. Icon Advisers Company reported 17,300 shares stake. Hbk Invests Lp reported 7,000 shares.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DTE Energy powers Comerica Park with clean energy for Green Night on August 14 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DTE Energy promotes COO Norcia to CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit Zoo to use 100% renewable wind power through DTE’s MIGreenPower program – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,487 shares. Mirae Asset holds 12,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 765,155 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has 50,100 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 115,000 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 370 were accumulated by First Corp In. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 1.44 million shares. American Interest Group Incorporated holds 0% or 2,467 shares in its portfolio. Colrain Capital Ltd Co holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 79,900 shares. 706,061 were accumulated by Millennium Lc. 43,235 were reported by Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 100 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp accumulated 5,262 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 82,898 were reported by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 25, 2019.