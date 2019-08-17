Plante Moran Financial Advisors Position in Yum Brands (YUM) Decreased as Shares Rose; Janney Capital Management Has Boosted China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Position by $380,100

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 7,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 498,161 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40M, up from 490,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 861,104 shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table)

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48 million, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 1.23 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Plano-based pizza chain set to close hundreds of U.S. stores – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum China tops comparable sales expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50,122 shares to 50,822 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A Spon Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 8,147 shares to 372,261 shares, valued at $20.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Russ 2000 Indx Etf (IWM) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,763 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (NYSE:TSM).