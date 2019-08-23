Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lowered Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Upped Its Position by $452,536

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 90,736 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 82,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.73. About 919,359 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 10,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 14,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,816 shares to 304,868 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) by 325,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.57M shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Amg Natl National Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 1,746 shares stake. 16,093 were accumulated by Burney. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Sei Invests owns 61,959 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 23,640 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has 744,395 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 6,865 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma owns 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 598,016 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 902,504 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 8,577 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 48,718 shares. Landscape Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 44,891 shares. Sirios Capital Mgmt LP holds 893,333 shares. Vista Cap Prtnrs invested in 2,237 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Karpus reported 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colrain Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,700 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Co reported 114,650 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability holds 18,094 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Rbo & Ltd Liability Com holds 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 125,929 shares. The New York-based Hrt has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carret Asset Ltd Liability reported 2.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hollencrest Capital holds 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,852 shares. 7,114 were accumulated by South Texas Money Management. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,407 shares.