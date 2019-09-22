Plante Moran Financial Advisors Holds Stake in Manpowergroup (MAN); Great Lakes Advisors Increases Position in Highwoods Properties (HIW)

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup (MAN) by 181.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 10,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 16,854 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 5,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 689,557 shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 103.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 73,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 144,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, up from 70,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 1.04 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 12,998 shares to 232,311 shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 14,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,945 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Management Com reported 15,517 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 36,065 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Bp Public Limited owns 7,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 440 shares in its portfolio. 5,451 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 25,058 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts stated it has 843,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Paloma Management Communication has 0.03% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 19,517 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 15,576 shares. International reported 138,832 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 9,426 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Llc has invested 1.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Highwoods signs long-term lease renewal in Tampa – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “New Highwoods Properties CEOâ€™s base salary rises 36 percent – Triad Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “One of Charlotte’s largest real estate developers loses a top executive – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highwoods Signs Lease for 46000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 1.18 million shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 39,233 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp owns 6,714 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 169,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 140,703 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 17,935 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 17,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Company Limited invested in 0.03% or 66,300 shares. 26,600 were reported by Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability Company. Adelante Lc accumulated 1.58% or 742,239 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Hsbc Hldg Plc accumulated 0% or 24,184 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Macquarie Limited invested in 0.12% or 1.75 million shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,476 shares to 46,284 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 6,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,009 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).