Plante Moran Financial Advisors Holding in Stryker (SYK) Trimmed by $1.84 Million as Share Value Rose; Inogen (INGN) Stock Declined While Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Increased Stake by $20.52 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 124,617 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.61M, down from 133,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $212.72. About 923,380 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 297.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 215,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 288,503 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.51 million, up from 72,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 200,294 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,572 shares to 104,621 shares, valued at $186.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 91,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,390 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 404,113 shares stake. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). State Street Corp accumulated 666,771 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.14% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.29% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 11,555 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 2,865 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 368,575 shares. Dafna Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 9,900 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Lc holds 0.04% or 2,765 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.02% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Victory stated it has 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,073 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.91 million activity. Fink M Kathryn sold 180 shares worth $31,819. FRANCESCONI LOUISE also sold $1.68M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Thursday, January 31. 15,995 shares were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon, worth $2.89 million.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,342 shares. 26,185 are held by Lynch & Associates In. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 67,425 shares. Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Numerixs Inv Technology holds 1,200 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.25% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Suncoast Equity holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 85,372 shares. 18,345 are owned by Private Tru Na. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 42,020 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,405 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). American Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.71% or 4,745 shares in its portfolio. Central Bancshares Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 37,292 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Choate Inv Advisors invested in 11,557 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,211 shares to 161,033 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.