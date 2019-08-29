Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Upped Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by $1.08 Million; High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $360,390

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,890 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 10,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 2.56M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 126,142 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sageworth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,139 shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 1.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Waratah Cap Advisors Limited stated it has 12,819 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Grassi Invest Mgmt reported 76,327 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 1.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blackrock Inc holds 0.7% or 127.12 million shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 29,744 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.99% or 41,017 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 159,688 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 135,179 were reported by Cullinan Associates Inc. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 109,229 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 877,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7,983 activity. 110 shares valued at $2,441 were bought by Paquette Jennifer on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset owns 29,586 shares. Dubuque Bank And Trust Comm invested in 0% or 445 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 58,683 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has 0.01% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Hilltop Holdings has 0.05% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,081 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 135,110 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 11,000 shares. At Savings Bank owns 0.04% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 13,677 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Company, California-based fund reported 15,147 shares. Investment House Lc accumulated 0.07% or 25,600 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 49,115 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,700 shares stake. 45,658 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 80,901 shares in its portfolio.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 9,201 shares to 234,345 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 53,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,940 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN).