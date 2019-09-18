Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Upped Manpowergroup (MAN) Stake By $1.04 Million; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $16000 highest and $115 lowest target. $144.67’s average target is -2.05% below currents $147.7 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 12. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 2. See Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $153.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $115 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Initiate

21/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $135 Initiates Coverage On

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased Manpowergroup (MAN) stake by 181.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc acquired 10,872 shares as Manpowergroup (MAN)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 16,854 shares with $1.63 million value, up from 5,982 last quarter. Manpowergroup now has $5.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 77,409 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) stake by 14,900 shares to 43,945 valued at $991,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares S&P Small (IJS) stake by 11,576 shares and now owns 1,288 shares. Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) was reduced too.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sony to buy video game company with Durham operation – Triangle Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sony, Marvel break up Spider-Man partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ManpowerGroup: Cheap, But A Poor Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Mirror, Mirror: Whoâ€™s the Most-Photographed NYSE Trader of All? – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bargain With 11% Shareholder Yield: ManpowerGroup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $11000 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97’s average target is 13.58% above currents $85.4 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Benjamin F Edwards And Com accumulated 2,115 shares. Westpac holds 21,611 shares. Globeflex Lp reported 12,087 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 1,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 986 shares. Fmr Lc holds 452,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 1,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resources stated it has 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Enterprise Fincl Corp invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. First Citizens Savings Bank Trust accumulated 6,123 shares. Art Advisors Limited Com accumulated 14,554 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 83,849 shares. 177,557 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0% or 47,704 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.7. About 397,119 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 34.85 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Two proposed projects cause concern for residents of Comal County – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.