Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) as Stock Value Rose; Prince Street Capital Management Has Lowered B2gold (BTG) Holding by $848,400; Valuation Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 164,308 shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $126.93. About 9,655 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 216,875 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Millennium Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Clearbridge Invests Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 259,602 shares. Duncker Streett &, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,593 shares. 29,200 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 2,398 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Cls Invests Lc reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 15,882 are owned by Rampart Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 505,860 shares. 8,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 9,201 shares to 234,345 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,184 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $248,540 were bought by SHAW RUTH G on Tuesday, May 7.

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $30.25 million for 25.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.