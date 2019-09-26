Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $659,456; Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Price Declined While Virtu Financial Has Decreased Holding by $647,541

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 76.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 7,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2,293 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 9,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $94.8. About 460,232 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,048 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $562,000, down from 6,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $194.44. About 989,347 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.05 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39M for 14.54 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.