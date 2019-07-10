Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Trimmed By $912,582 Its Yum Brands (YUM) Holding; Perigon Wealth Management Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 245,309 shares with $24.48M value, down from 254,527 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $33.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.57. About 278,087 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 130.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc acquired 38,157 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 67,406 shares with $3.88M value, up from 29,249 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $235.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 5.01 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Taco Bell Is Facing a “Tortillapocalypse” – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Now McDonald’s Is Introducing Robots Into Its Kitchens – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. Gibbs David W sold $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8. The insider Domier Tanya L bought $249,888. Lowings Anthony sold 2,889 shares worth $259,808. Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Co owns 2,475 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsr, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,607 shares. 54,723 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Lp. 5,427 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman Company. Mirae Asset Invs has 40,175 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 300 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.2% stake. Quantres Asset Mngmt has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 105,950 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). West Coast Llc holds 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,675 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 8,004 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 415 shares. Hl Svcs Limited reported 34,315 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Yum Brands had 14 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, March 19. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $94 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of YUM in report on Friday, January 11 to “Sell” rating.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.77 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Friday, February 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Citigroup downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating.