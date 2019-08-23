Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by $912,582; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Price Declined, Gamco Investors Et Al Boosted Its Position by $735,900

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 88.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 11,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 23,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 12,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 8.30 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48 million, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 573,782 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50,122 shares to 50,822 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.04% or 48,944 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 27,600 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 106,968 shares. Carroll Financial Associate reported 0.07% stake. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 876,126 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 61,632 shares. Natixis owns 99,118 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 1.02 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hills State Bank Trust holds 4,389 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 31,200 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil owns 25 shares. Sequoia Limited Company accumulated 0.07% or 9,092 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 0.15% or 82,349 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 14,666 shares. Fort Washington Oh stated it has 69,429 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2.32M shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com has 40,393 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason has 7,483 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Fund has 369,200 shares for 4.14% of their portfolio. Legacy Capital Ptnrs has 6,325 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 145,820 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Com accumulated 0.25% or 2.98M shares. Captrust Financial invested in 9,108 shares. 81,897 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company. State Street Corp stated it has 37.18M shares. Meyer Handelman reported 83,100 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

