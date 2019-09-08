Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Stake by $2.51 Million; Share Price Rose; Miles Capital Increases Position in Prudential Financial (PRU)

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 1.09 million shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY REPORTS PACT WITH ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER AN; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 142.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 6,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 10,442 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 4,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 2.31M shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DTE resource plan undervalues renewables, stakeholders say – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s Earnings Grew 5.9%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Detroit Zoo to use 100% renewable wind power through DTE’s MIGreenPower program – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 6,800 shares to 6,070 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 9,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,345 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,850 are held by James Invest. Payden Rygel owns 125,800 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. 415 are held by Arrow. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 52,423 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.15% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 45,746 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Shelton Management reported 294 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 1.71M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 1.61M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 6,501 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 20,400 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Ltd reported 8,499 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.