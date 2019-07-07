Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Position by $2.51 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Decreased Position

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 489,494 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 104,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,643 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40M, down from 434,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 2.26 million shares stake. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,511 shares. Blackrock stated it has 14.55 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 15 shares. 13,294 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Limited. Cadence National Bank Na invested in 0.49% or 10,123 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 2,398 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 1,505 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 339,617 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc owns 9,811 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 8,833 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 285 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,633 shares. Rampart Invest Company Llc has 0.23% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 68,452 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 6,800 shares to 6,070 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,184 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DTE Energy issues dividend – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about DTE Energy Co. – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy: The Utility Stock Dividend Investors Should Own – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. 11,000 shares valued at $1.31M were sold by ANDERSON GERARD M on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Mngmt reported 0.47% stake. Wharton Business Limited Liability invested in 3,900 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 156,959 are held by Heritage Investors Management Corp. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 94,674 were accumulated by Troy Asset. Lifeplan Grp Inc reported 1,674 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 199,399 shares. Moreover, Cutter And Com Brokerage has 0.95% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 27,351 shares. 345,116 were reported by Atlanta Management L L C. Renaissance Inv Gru Llc invested 2.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meyer Handelman has 306,155 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 7.49 million shares. Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 41,204 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Murphy Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 48,952 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 91,104 shares to 103,010 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 12,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Brown-Forman (BF.B) Withstand Tariff-Related Perils? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML readies for PepsiCo earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: CDW, Bristol-Myers, Celgene, PepsiCo and Northrop – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.