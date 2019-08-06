Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Increased Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Holding By $2.51 Million; 1 Analysts Are Bullish U.S. Bancorp (USB) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, August 1. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. See U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $59.0000 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52.5000 New Target: $57.0000 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $52.5000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $62 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) stake by 14.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc acquired 20,211 shares as Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 161,033 shares with $20.09 million value, up from 140,822 last quarter. Dte Energy Holding Co now has $23.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $127.83. About 671,117 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold U.S. Bancorp shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Mgmt holds 39,008 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Atlanta Management L L C reported 1.53 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 261,393 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.75% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Douglass Winthrop Limited Company has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 16,150 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.44% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.47M shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 11,009 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 683,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 13,208 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.27% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0.02% or 98,645 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc has 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 483,950 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.27% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $84.09 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 3.05M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. DTE Energy had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Bank of America maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Monday, June 3 with “Underperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DTE in report on Monday, February 11 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) stake by 6,800 shares to 6,070 valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 4,743 shares and now owns 2,184 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,761 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 2,217 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 95,198 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,043 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt Inc reported 0.08% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Arrow, New York-based fund reported 415 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Advisors Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hl Fin Ltd Liability Co holds 2,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 226,400 shares. 3,569 are held by Wellington Shields & Communications Limited Co. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 107,069 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il invested in 3,678 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sit Investment Assoc accumulated 58,425 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co owns 0.26% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 15,355 shares.