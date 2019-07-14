Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Decreased Position in Kellogg Co (K) by $441,294 as Stock Value Rose; Sadoff Investment Management Raised Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position by $377,975 as Stock Price Rose

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 51.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 7,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,410 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 15,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.40 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 4.53M shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 47,088 shares to 58,845 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "FTE Networks Announces Completion of Debt Restructuring – GlobeNewswire" on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Before It's Too Late – Yahoo Finance" published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Kellogg Restructures Again, 150 Jobs To Be Cut – Benzinga" on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Here's What Kellogg Company's (NYSE:K) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance" published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Kirkland Lake reports record Fosterville quarterly production – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.42 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 14.66 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Q1 Earnings Show That MGIC Stock Has A Ways To Go – Seeking Alpha" published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program – PRNewswire" on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "MGIC enters separation agreement with chief risk officer – Milwaukee Business Journal" published on May 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Radian takeover talks reportedly squashed by potential deal price – Philadelphia Business Journal" with publication date: February 15, 2019.

