Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $416,322; Cypress Funds Increased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $14.10 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 14,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $115.49. About 7.72M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $13.65 during the last trading session, reaching $347.78. About 8.58M shares traded or 93.11% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50,122 shares to 50,822 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Svcs Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.71% or 39,289 shares. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca has invested 1.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Payden & Rygel has invested 2.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 10,182 shares. California-based Neumann Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 240,417 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Vestor Capital Limited Co reported 134,598 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14.81M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 1.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4.54M shares. Garland Cap Mngmt has 57,240 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 56,382 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 169,992 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited, a New York-based fund reported 444,215 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 1,700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

