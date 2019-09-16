Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position By $325,596; CECORS (CEOS) Sellers Increased By 0.88% Their Shorts

CECORS INC (OTCMKTS:CEOS) had an increase of 0.88% in short interest. CEOS’s SI was 11,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.88% from 11,400 shares previously. With 104,200 avg volume, 0 days are for CECORS INC (OTCMKTS:CEOS)’s short sellers to cover CEOS’s short positions. It closed at $0.0056 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 15.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 172 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 904 shares with $1.71 million value, down from 1,076 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $892.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $35.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.32. About 2.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru Com accumulated 349 shares. Beck Mngmt Limited Com reported 4.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Albion Fincl Grp Ut reported 11,868 shares stake. Sarasin & Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 67,989 shares. Hillview Cap Advisors Ltd Co holds 113 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 8.56% or 641,973 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Company invested in 246,690 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 3,301 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Co holds 26,146 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,732 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Phocas Fin invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 4,185 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated invested in 2,091 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 6,609 shares to 24,462 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 54,357 shares and now owns 55,057 shares. Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.06 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 24.92% above currents $1804.32 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

CeCors, Inc. provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. The company has market cap of $14,153. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. It currently has negative earnings.