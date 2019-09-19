Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Cut By $1.43 Million Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Cut Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 10.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 157,765 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 1.32 million shares with $35.55M value, down from 1.48 million last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $32.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 359,635 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 5.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 12,998 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 232,311 shares with $25.71 million value, down from 245,309 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $34.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $114.34. About 132,684 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND

Among 6 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.57’s average target is -6.80% below currents $114.34 stock price. Yum! Brands had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. Mizuho downgraded YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Hold”.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Announces Technology-Centric Appointments to Elevate the Customer Experience and Accelerate Global Growth – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Is Becoming a Tech Company With Its Latest Purchase – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Third Consecutive Year – CSRwire.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat – Beyond Meat Hits Menu at KFC, Shares Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 30.09 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Stick in Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks Bouncing off 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Energy Stocks Trading for Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $697.37 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.