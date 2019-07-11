Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $846,153 as Valuation Rose; As Ptc (PTC) Share Value Declined, Holder Brant Point Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,509 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 35,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $203.98. About 1.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 133.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 93,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 163,405 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 14,976 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Successor May Sport Larger Battery – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 2.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45.68M shares. Addison has invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shine Advisory holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,136 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.43% or 121,584 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 5.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc owns 14,621 shares. Independent Incorporated owns 27.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 374 shares. Hartford Management Company stated it has 549,879 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Artisan Partners Partnership holds 0.19% or 517,002 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated reported 37,501 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Community Serv Group Limited Co has 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,456 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa accumulated 24,092 shares or 2.86% of the stock. 19,893 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Llc. Coho Prns Limited owns 1,627 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd holds 2,686 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 24.05 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PTC to Announce Fiscal Q3’19 Results on Wednesday, July 24th – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Wind Beat Hydro in the US Energy Generation Race? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Is A Leader In IoT, And Its Shares Are Fully Priced – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Transformation Gets Bigger, Better, Bolder at LiveWorx’19 – Financial Post” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,000 shares to 62,967 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 55,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,451 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).