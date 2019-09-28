Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Manpowergroup (MAN); As Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Market Value Were Volatile, Ota Financial Group LP Has Lifted Position by $1.07 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup (MAN) by 181.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 10,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 16,854 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 5,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 330,594 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 1,600 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 122,265 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.02% or 51,100 shares. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 81,198 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 164,690 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Inc has 0.06% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Atria Invs Limited Liability holds 77,229 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 287,998 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 3,762 shares. The California-based Cap Research Investors has invested 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi owns 1.09 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 163,025 shares. Rbf Cap Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 3,000 shares. Principal Fin reported 281,119 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJS) by 11,576 shares to 1,288 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Another recent and important ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019.

More important recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation NA Warrants (ZIONW) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2013. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.