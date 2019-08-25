Plante Moran Financial Advisors Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.16 Million; As Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Price Declined, Alps Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.19 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 437,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59M, down from 446,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 148,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 4.47 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.22M, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.99 million shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 03/04/2018 – Beth Ginzinger Named Chief Strategy Officer For Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Ser 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/05/2018 – Ford Restarting F-150, Super Duty Production Ahead of Schedule after Fire at Magnesium Parts Supplier; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 07/03/2018 – Flexpoint Ford Backs Management Buy-Out of Dash Financial Technologies; 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 26/03/2018 – TopSpeed: VW’s Midsize Pickup Concept Could Preview A Potential Competitor For The Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline, And Chevy; 15/04/2018 – Ford plans driverless network at scale in 2021

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 840,962 shares. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

