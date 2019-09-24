Plante Moran Financial Advisors Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 15.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 172 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 904 shares with $1.71 million value, down from 1,076 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $866.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $33.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1751.88. About 3.27M shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 8,127 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 201,377 shares with $50.55M value, down from 209,504 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $126.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $288.41. About 1.44M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 95.21 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,962 were reported by Premier Asset Mngmt Lc. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Oarsman invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rhumbline Advisers invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ajo Lp holds 37,012 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Com Ca has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 169 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 7.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Commonwealth Pa has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 215 shares. Bridgeway Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 14,450 shares. Sageworth Trust Communication reported 0.04% stake. Veritable LP accumulated 0.48% or 12,756 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 3,555 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Navellier & Assocs Inc owns 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,600 shares. The New York-based South Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 17,771 were reported by Roosevelt Group Inc.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2311.67’s average target is 31.95% above currents $1751.88 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, September 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 71,347 shares to 1.38M valued at $30.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 19,518 shares and now owns 635,518 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was raised too.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.50 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -0.69% below currents $288.41 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, June 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9 with “Overweight”.