Plante Moran Financial Advisors Cut Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $2.65 Million as Market Value Rose; Acuity Brands (AYI) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $12.84 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 93,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 411,594 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.76 million, down from 505,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 558,075 shares traded or 42.21% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 417,004 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.68M, down from 437,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32 million for 12.29 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.17 million shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $331.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 51,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 72,152 shares. Riverbridge Partners stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Huntington Bankshares stated it has 243 shares. Carroll Financial has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mesirow Invest Mngmt owns 58,120 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 9,021 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.11% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 3,123 are held by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. M&T Bank reported 6,151 shares stake. Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 86 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 171,173 shares. Moreover, Profund Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,999 shares. 19,024 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $325.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 54,357 shares to 55,057 shares, valued at $16.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.