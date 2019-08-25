Plante Moran Financial Advisors Cut Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.16 Million; As Kohls (KSS) Valuation Declined, Wilsey Asset Management Has Increased Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 5,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 217,453 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03 million, up from 211,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 5.16 million shares traded or 12.42% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 437,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59 million, down from 446,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc owns 133,463 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation has 0.37% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 575,500 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 75 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 4,056 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.08% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Paloma Management Co accumulated 0.07% or 39,527 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.57M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De has 30,154 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 84,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Company Na has 84,326 shares. Bridges Invest has 5,994 shares. Holderness Invs has 3,422 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd invested 0.69% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 5,644 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. 2,980 are owned by Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru Communications.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.