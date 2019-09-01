Plante Moran Financial Advisors Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Shares Rose; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stake Maintained by Brown Capital Management Llc

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 96.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 6,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 3,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 10,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 14,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,211 shares to 161,033 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 3.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bangor Bankshares holds 0.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,782 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Co owns 74,386 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 1.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.25M shares. Hilltop Inc accumulated 33,755 shares. Putnam Fl Management holds 129,741 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Westend Advisors invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2.22 million shares. Sky Group Inc holds 0.1% or 2,793 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Lc reported 75,332 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3.37 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Pitcairn reported 38,008 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.25% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 13,437 shares to 4.92M shares, valued at $138.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 589,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.32M shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).