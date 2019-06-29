Plante Moran Financial Advisors Boosted Its Position in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by $2.51 Million; Compton Capital Management Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $306,160; Stock Price Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $127.88. About 1.12M shares traded or 39.12% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 29/05/2018 – DTE RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FORM 73% FRIDAY: NRC; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,499 shares to 437,262 shares, valued at $53.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,184 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 (IWV).

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DTE Energy declares $0.945 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy: This 5.25% Baby Bond Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,240 are held by Blair William & Co Il. Korea Inv accumulated 69,480 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 138,861 shares. Td Asset owns 224,349 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0.35% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 20,407 shares. 15 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 2,403 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Manufacturers Life Com The owns 626,593 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 386 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.74% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). James Investment Rech owns 1,850 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 3,208 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 735 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 79,171 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. On Tuesday, May 7 the insider SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 0.2% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 630,248 shares or 11.34% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,267 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 3,595 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Co holds 1,374 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,970 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 266 shares. Bb&T holds 0.79% or 24,712 shares in its portfolio. 28,100 were reported by Windward Ca. 207 are held by Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi. 6,781 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 997 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 100,501 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc holds 3.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,526 shares.