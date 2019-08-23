Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) and Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Comparing side by side

Both Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) and Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green Holdings Corp. 4 3.60 N/A 7.92 0.53 Nomad Foods Limited 21 0.00 N/A 0.83 26.86

Table 1 highlights Planet Green Holdings Corp. and Nomad Foods Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nomad Foods Limited has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Planet Green Holdings Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nomad Foods Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nomad Foods Limited 0.00% 6.2% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nomad Foods Limited’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Planet Green Holdings Corp. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Nomad Foods Limited has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nomad Foods Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Planet Green Holdings Corp. and Nomad Foods Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Green Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Nomad Foods Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Nomad Foods Limited on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 consensus price target and a 19.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.66% of Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares and 81.7% of Nomad Foods Limited shares. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 17.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.32% of Nomad Foods Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Planet Green Holdings Corp. -1.88% -10.68% 3.72% 54.81% -13.81% 70.61% Nomad Foods Limited -2.58% 2.72% 7.79% 23.04% 18.14% 33.19%

For the past year Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nomad Foods Limited.

Summary

Nomad Foods Limited beats Planet Green Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The companyÂ’s frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. The company also sells its products in Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Denmark. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.